Scottie Barnes, one of the best rookies in the NBA this season and a crucial piece to the Toronto Raptors’ plan of attack on both ends of the floor, left Saturday night’s Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers with a foot or ankle injury. During the game’s fourth quarter, Joel Embiid had the ball just below the free throw line and attempted to spin into the paint for before throwing a pass to Tobias Harris on the perimeter.

While OG Anunoby was manning Embiid up, Barnes came over to help, and Embiid appeared to accidentally step on his left foot and ankle. Barnes immediately went down in a ton of pain, and after play stopped a few seconds later, got tended to by the Raptors’ medical staff.

That did not look good for Scottie Barnes. pic.twitter.com/4jrkVYWqjK — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 17, 2022

Barnes was helped to the back, and ultimately, Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN reported that Barnes was ruled out with a sprained ankle, although they were still awaiting further information on the extent of his injury. Barnes was excellent on the night at the time of his departure, scoring 15 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes has averaged 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 35.4 minutes per game for Toronto, which started him in all 74 games in which he appeared. He was not Toronto’s only injury on the night, as Thaddeus Young likewise had to leave the game after suffering a sprained left thumb.