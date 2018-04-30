Scottie Pippen Explains Why He Doesn’t View The Warriors As A Dynasty

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are looking to win their third NBA title in four years, and with their core group capable of staying together, provided ownership doesn’t get tight with money, they figure to be among the title favorites for years to come.

The NBA has historically been dominated by dynasties. The Minneapolis Lakers ruled the late 40s and early 50s to the tune of five championships in six seasons. The Celtics controlled the late 50s and 60s with an absurd 11 championships in 13 seasons. The 70s were a rare time of parity, in the sense that eight franchises won titles in 10 years, but quickly order was restored as the 80s were all about the Lakers and Celtics once again.

In the 90s, it was the Chicago Bulls that won six titles in eight years. The modern NBA has featured short burst “dynasty” type teams, from the early-2000s Lakers and the Big Three Heat, with the Spurs ever-present as a force winning five titles, but not necessarily a dynasty in the traditional sense. The Warriors, should their core group so choose, appears to have the best chance to have a long-term run and rival that of the 90s Bulls — the team they’ve been compared to since their arrival on the scene as a dominant force in the NBA.

Scottie Pippen was the second-most important piece of those Bulls squads that lorded over the NBA in the 90s, capturing six championships alongside Michael Jordan. Pippen spoke with Dime while shooting an upcoming video for Foot Locker’s “Off the Record” series, and explained why he doesn’t think the Warriors should be categorized as a dynasty.