Scottie Pippen Explains Why He Doesn’t View The Warriors As A Dynasty

The Golden State Warriors are looking to win their third NBA title in four years, and with their core group capable of staying together, provided ownership doesn’t get tight with money, they figure to be among the title favorites for years to come.
The NBA has historically been dominated by dynasties. The Minneapolis Lakers ruled the late 40s and early 50s to the tune of five championships in six seasons. The Celtics controlled the late 50s and 60s with an absurd 11 championships in 13 seasons. The 70s were a rare time of parity, in the sense that eight franchises won titles in 10 years, but quickly order was restored as the 80s were all about the Lakers and Celtics once again.
In the 90s, it was the Chicago Bulls that won six titles in eight years. The modern NBA has featured short burst “dynasty” type teams, from the early-2000s Lakers and the Big Three Heat, with the Spurs ever-present as a force winning five titles, but not necessarily a dynasty in the traditional sense. The Warriors, should their core group so choose, appears to have the best chance to have a long-term run and rival that of the 90s Bulls — the team they’ve been compared to since their arrival on the scene as a dominant force in the NBA.
Scottie Pippen was the second-most important piece of those Bulls squads that lorded over the NBA in the 90s, capturing six championships alongside Michael Jordan. Pippen spoke with Dime while shooting an upcoming video for Foot Locker’s “Off the Record” series, and explained why he doesn’t think the Warriors should be categorized as a dynasty.
and the Bulls 2nd three-peat is what then?
I think it’s pretty accepted that three-peat = dynasty. Warriors haven’t done that yet, so I’m not sure where the analogy is to the Bulls.
Pippin has always been petty and jealous when discussing Golden State (like so many former players). No mention of Steph Curry and how he makes the team great by making everyone else around him better. Durant is a great player but Curry is far more valuable to the team. All you have to do is look at their offensive rating when Curry plays; then look at the rating when he doesn’t. If he were bad defensively, you wouldn’t see such a huge point differential (which decreases significantly when he is not on the floor). I’m not saying the Warriors (even with a healthy Curry) are better than your Bulls but they are more effective in today’s game than your team would be (like it or not).
Basketball players are so petty, especially older ones.
I forgot to bring up the point that today’s players are bigger, stronger and better conditioned than players in your day. They also shoot a lot better (what was your 3 point % and free throw %). Jordan’s? Steve Kerr was the best pure shooter on your team and he would play a similar role in today’s game. By the way, I’m 74 and have seen Chamberlain, Russell, Oscar, Jerry West and all the great players in between. Curry is close to as valuable to these Warriors as Jordan was to your Bulls and Durant is far more so than you were. So there!
Didn’t they add Rodman to get their second threepeat? Y’know, the guy who was part of the Bad Boys that were beating Chicago’s ass?