Scottie Pippen went to an NBA game on Wednesday night. The Hall of Fame inductee made his way to Memphis to watch his son, Scotty Jr., suit up for the Grizzlies in their game against the Charlotte Hornets. And in the third quarter, the younger Pippen gave his old man something to celebrate when he threw down on an opponent.

Scotty Jr. got the ball in the corner with Tre Mann guarding him. There was no one from either team standing in the paint, so Pippen decided to turn on the jets, blow by Mann, and go up for a dunk. Despite a contest from Mann, he managed to throw down.

SCOTTY PIPPEN JR PUT TRE MANN ON A POSTER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O7xwteSIlh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 14, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the cameras made it a point to find Scottie in his seat. This let us see his reaction, which was basically what I imagine any dad does when they watch their son blow by a dude in an NBA game and then dunk on him.

Scotty Pippen Jr with a poster, and dad approves 👏 (via @memgrizz)pic.twitter.com/gWGJiO469B — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 14, 2024

As the announcers made it a point to say, Scottie did do this a whole lot during his career with the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and Portland Trail Blazers. Scotty Jr., meanwhile, has been a nice find for a hobbled Grizzlies team this year, and if he keeps impressing with the opportunities he’s getting, maybe he’ll stick around beyond this season in Memphis.