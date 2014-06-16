Screen & Roll Vol. 3: Drew League, NBA Rookies & More

With the blink-and-you-missed it way basketball has infiltrated our online and television lives, it’s only fair you get some warning for what’s up next. Whether it’s a basketball game halfway around the world, the NBA Finals, a revealing interview, or a high school star’s mix tape, we’ve got you covered with our “Screen & Roll” recap of what’s coming on for the coming week.

[PREVIOUSLY: Screen & Roll Volume 1: The NBA Finals, Draft prospect videos & more]

[PREVIOUSLY: Screen & Roll Volume 2: “The Basketball Tournament,” The ’84 Draft and more]

The following selections cover June 16-22:

*** *** ***

Best of Phantom Cam – NBA Finals

The 2013-14 NBA season is officially in the books, and the 2014 offseason has formerly started with the next stop the 2014 NBA Draft on June 26. The San Antonio Spurs were able to pull of a gentleman’s sweep against the Miami Heat in five games and proved to be the better team in the Finals where they sought, and gained, redemption from their loss against Miami last year.

Regardless of which squad you were rooting for, credit must be given to the teamwork exemplified by the Spurs, which was simply incredible and worthy of an NBA champion. Many predicted the series would perhaps extend to seven games like last year, but the Spurs stayed ahead of the curve and their admirable opponent this time around.

The NBA brought along their phantom cam to capture the best moments of the Finals. Below is the phantom cam video set to Coldplay’s “Sky Full of Stars,” which captures those moments culminating into San Antonio winning its fifth championship in franchise history as Kawhi Leonard was crowned Finals MVP.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Open Court” – You Remind Me

The debate when comparing the greats – both past and present – rules the basketball talk on social media. There are endless Twitter threads discussing “Who is better” or “Who is the greatest” on a daily basis, especially with regards to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. Love it or hate it, the comparison of players is inescapable.

Ernie Johnson and the guys at “Open Court” delve into the comparison conversation in their latest episode for NBA TV. The panel of former basketball greats share which current players exhibit similarities with NBA legends from the past. Then they turn the table and discuss specific moments from their playing careers they would like to forget. Watch them compare the generation of ballers from their own day with those in the contemporary game.

Monday, June 16 at 8:00 PM EST on NBA TV

Open Court: You Remind Me http://t.co/4hsXZ5NNbs — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 15, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NBA Rooks: Andrew Wiggins

Potential first pick Andrew Wiggins has been a major focus in the basketball world for some time now. The Canadian phenom’s high school mixtapes and game film during his one-and-done season at Kansas have been watched and re-watched on a loop in the hopes of predicting his impact at the NBA level. His overwhelming athletic ability is sure to steal the attention of fans around the world, and his game will undoubtedly fill the seats wherever he ends up in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Yet we didn’t get to see too much of Wiggins during pre-Draft workouts since he decided to forgo the Draft Combine. However, the 19 year-old has been a lock to be drafted in the top three since he stepped foot on the UK campus last year. While his talent and ability have been dissected over the past year, it’s just as interesting to hear about what drives him from the man himself.

In the NBA’s latest installment of their “NBA Rooks” video series, we get to hear about how Vince Carter influenced the young Wiggins, how he feels about Canada’s imprint on the NBA, and we visit his hometown gym in Vaughan, Ontario.

Drew League – Week 4 Recap

The west coast is growing into a hotbed for pro-am summer league action. Case in point: the Drew League out in sunny Los Angeles. Founded in 1973 by Alvin Willis, the Drew League started as a six-team amateur tournament, eventually expanding into the 28-team, invitation only battle it is today. The Drew League attracts streetball legends, celebrities, non-NBA professional athletes, college stars, and retired and current NBA superstars who all showcase their talent on the hardwood.

If you happen to be in the LA area and want to check out thrilling and competitive basketball, you won’t be disappointed if you take a weekend trip to Charles Drew Junior High School to take in some Drew League action. You never know who may show up to play on any given weekend, as stars like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nick Young, and Baron Davis are just a sampling of players who have suited up at the Drew. In fact, NFL quarterback Matt Leinart and former Laker great Mychal Thompson hooped it up this past weekend.

Keep an eye on the Drew League’s YouTube page early this week for a recap of the haps from their Week 5 action, which is sure to include Leinart and Thompson’s visit. In the meantime, check out the jaw-dropping dunks and other highlights that went down in Week 4 at perhaps the best pro-am basketball summer league the country has to offer.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.