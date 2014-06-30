Screen & Roll Vol. 5: ESPY’s Nominations, Free Agency, Seattle Pro-Am & More

With the blink-and-you-missed it way basketball has infiltrated our online and television lives, it’s only fair you get some warning for what’s up next. Whether it’s a basketball game halfway around the world, the NBA Finals, a revealing interview, or a high school star’s mix tape, we’ve got you covered with our “Screen & Roll” recap of what’s coming on for the coming week.

PREVIOUSLY:

— Screen & Roll Volume 1: The NBA Finals, Draft prospect videos & more

— Screen & Roll Volume 2: “The Basketball Tournament,” The ’84 Draft & more

— Screen & Roll Volume 3: Drew League, NBA Rookies & More

—Screen & Roll Volume 4: NBA Draft, “Space Jam” & More



The following selections cover June 30-July 6:

*** *** ***

“NBA Free Agency Special”

The ultra-hyped 2014 NBA Draft is officially in the books. First pick Andrew Wiggins and 59 other prospects heard their names called by Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum at the Barclays Center and saw their dreams of becoming NBA players turn into a reality. After the No. 60 pick, the first stage of the off-season concluded, and the NBA will begin its second stage of the offseason at 12:01 AM EST on July 1 with free agency.

ESPN2 will be running a three-part special this week to break down the latest news and rumors of the 2014 free agency. With free agency gaining interest and momentum, as some of the NBA’s biggest superstars opted out of their contracts last week (i.e. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh), the first two weeks of July are sure to be chaotic and compelling.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the Worldwide Leader’s panel of basketball experts will discuss the free agents available and analyze their individual impact on the game and for the teams in the running to sign them or have already done so (after the “July Moratorium”). Strap in because the off-season is only heating up.

Tuesday, July 1 at 7:00 P.M. EST on ESPN2

July 2 & 3 at 5:30 P.M. EST on ESPN2

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“2014 ESPYS” Nomination Special

Before the 2014 ESPYS awards are handed out on July 16 at the Nokia Theater in downtown Los Angeles, check out the nomination special airing this week on ESPN. Sports saw another outstanding year, which included the Winter Olympics, an NBA Finals grudge match, and a remarkable run by the LA Kings in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Prior to clicking a vote for your favorite moments and players, tune into the ESPYS nomination special hosted by Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon from ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption” on Thursday for a full breakdown on all the nominees.

The NBA is well represented at the ESPYs this year as Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Blake Griffin, Joakim Noah, Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard, Gregg Popovich, and the Spurs are all nominated in various categories. Click HERE to cast your vote. The voting period is open until the start of the show on July 16. The 2014 ESPYS will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist and Toronto Raptors global ambassador Drake, and is always an annual highlight for sports fans everywhere.

Thursday, July 3 at 7:30 P.M. EST on ESPN

Click for more on summer league and Seattle’s star-studded pro-am…