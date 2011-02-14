“See, LeBron Really Doesn’t Hate Cleveland”

A week before the actual NBA All-Star Game is set to take place, some of the NBA’s elite got a chance to play in one. Well, at least on “The Cleveland Show.” Below, watch as Steve Nash, Dwight Howard, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade star in last night’s episode. Hilarious!

