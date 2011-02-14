“See, LeBron Really Doesn’t Hate Cleveland”

#Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Dwight Howard
02.14.11 7 years ago

A week before the actual NBA All-Star Game is set to take place, some of the NBA’s elite got a chance to play in one. Well, at least on “The Cleveland Show.” Below, watch as Steve Nash, Dwight Howard, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade star in last night’s episode. Hilarious!

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Dwight Howard
TAGSALL STARDimeMagDIRK NOWITZKIDWIGHT HOWARDDWYANE WADEKEVIN GARNETTLeBron JamesShaquille O'NealSTEVE NASH

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP