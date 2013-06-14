Shane Battier Shows Manu Ginobili Why He’s Still The King Of Flopping

In the first quarter tonight, Shane Battier and Manu Ginobili met up off a screen on Miami’s end. As you could’ve guessed, there was a flop involved. Battier is out here acting better than Keanu Reeves, somehow, someway making it look legit when he throws his legs out from under himself. He really should get fined for this, but in the end, you know that won’t happen.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.