Shaq on Chris Bosh: He’s the “RuPaul of Big Men”

First, Shaq drops 45 points on Chris Bosh‘s cranium on Friday night. Then, CB4 throws up the biggest asterisk he can think of, complaining that the Diesel didn’t really crack him because he was actually “cheating.”

“He was just camping down in the lane,” Bosh said. “I mean, if they’re not calling three seconds – I thought it was a rule, but I guess not.”

Bosh should realize that you can’t go at O’Neal like that without him coming back with something much more clever (and more insulting) than the original comment. I’ve been laughing ever since reading the Diesel’s response.



“I heard what Chris Bosh said, and that’s strong words coming from the RuPaul of big men,” O’Neal said. “I’m going to do the same thing (in their next meeting) I did before – make him quit. Make ’em quit and complain. It’s what I do.”

Unfortunately for us, the Raps and Suns won’t meet again this year. They don’t have any more games slated on the regular season schedule, and there’s no way in hell that they’ll play in the Finals.

