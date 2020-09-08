Inside the NBA is, in my estimation, the best sports studio show of all time, in large part because all four members of the crew fully understand that there will be times where things will veer away from talking about basketball and into god knows what. There are many examples of this leading to conversations about legitimately heavy subjects, but this will also veer into being able to laugh at themselves, too, so long as things are not too mean-spirited.

An example of this came on Monday night after the evening’s slate of playoff games. One video you may have seen going around the internet at some point over the last few years is a British weatherman flawlessly pronouncing a town in Wales that consists of 58 letters, but if you have not, here it is.

The town, which is on the Isle of Anglesey, boasts the second-longest name of any town on earth, behind only New Zealand’s Taumatawhakatangi­hangakoauauotamatea­turipukakapikimaunga­horonukupokaiwhen­uakitanatahu. Perhaps we’ll see someone on set try to pronounce that some day, but on Monday, Shaq gave his best go at pronouncing Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch. You can probably guess how that went.

.@SHAQ tried pronouncing a Welsh town’s name that is 58 letters long. 😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/BVCXEhsrLH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 8, 2020

It is unclear exactly why this happened, but hey, at least Shaq seemed to have fun with it.