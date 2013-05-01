Shaq’s Cell Phone Turns TNT Pre-Game Show Into a Debacle

04.30.13 5 years ago

So this is how the night started on TNT: Shaq‘s cell phone went off during some Charles Barkley analysis (Chuck looks like he just heard the smoke alarm or something). O’Neal then chucks the phone. Somehow during that sequence, Shaq’s mic got ripped off, causing them to have to stop the show again.

Mess. Watch it here:

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=VkMjViYjrxXoBSkImv65PrySZ_8PdjBT&pbid=e7e908eebffd4efeb96a3096aa9b4bd0

TOPICS#Charles Barkley#Video
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYDimeMagERNIE JOHNSONkenny smithNBA ON TNTShaquille O'Nealvideo

