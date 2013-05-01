Shaq’s Cell Phone Turns TNT Pre-Game Show Into a Debacle

So this is how the night started on TNT: Shaq‘s cell phone went off during some Charles Barkley analysis (Chuck looks like he just heard the smoke alarm or something). O’Neal then chucks the phone. Somehow during that sequence, Shaq’s mic got ripped off, causing them to have to stop the show again.

Mess. Watch it here:

