Shaquille O’Neal Goes Hollywood While Kobe Bryant Goes To Church

A man is considering suing Kobe Bryant after he says 24 injured his wrist when the star snatched away his phone because he thought the man was taking pictures of Bryant at church. Bryant, with his warrior/Russell Crowe in Gladiator image, probably can’t afford to have pictures of him in church leak out. Imagine what that would do to his toughness cred? OMG, Kobe goes to church?! He’s not a machine. He’s not a ruthless killer who doesn’t have a life, and thinks about murdering his enemies every second of every single day. … Not to mention, Kobe took the Drew League by storm last night, scoring 45 points and doing what KB does: hitting the game-winning jumper in James Harden‘s grill. Leave it up to Bean to go and do that in a summer league game … We ran a mock draft, and then simulated it on NBA 2K11. Did the best team win? … While Dennis Rodman is receiving the love and attention of everyone surrounding his Hall of Fame induction, there’s another member of his class that had nearly an equally interesting journey. Tex Winter. He was a relic, a fundamentals coach in a game of superstars and larger-than-life personalities. He helped to teach the greatest player of all-time, and the greatest coach of all-time. Without Tex Winter, Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson might not have ever happened as we know them. A former scout and front office executive in the league wrote a piece about his induction, and offered an interesting bit that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan once discussed: that Clyde Drexler could’ve been on MJ’s level if he had Winter as a coach. An undisciplined player pitted with the most old school coach ever. Sounds like a great marriage. To us, Drexler always was slightly overrated. He was a good player, but could never win anything as the go-to guy because his game was always missing something. Without a jump shot for most of his prime, it always came back to bite him in the playoffs. He just wasn’t quite good enough to get to that next level. By the time he finally did start hitting some perimeter shots, he was No. 2 in Houston behind the Dream … Want to see the evolution of every NBA team’s logo? … Kendrick Perkins is maintaining his innocence over the club fight this weekend, and now is considering filing a police brutality suit as well … Known for some hot and no-so hot acting opportunities, Shaquille O’Neal wants back into Hollywood, this time as a director. He’s taken classes for it, and as TMZ says, he’s “about to complete the Filmmaking Conservatory at the New York Film Academys branch at Universal Studios Hollywood.” What do you think will be the synopsis of his first film? … You might remember a few weeks ago when Michael Beasley said something about the Drew League to the tune of: they aren’t hard. It’s real out here in the streets man. Beasley has been riding all summer for his Goodman League brothers, saying they will definitely win the huge matchup with the Drew League this weekend. Too bad now he’s not playing. Beasley is headed to Beijing on Friday to play on an all-star team in the Continental Club Basketball Championships, and can’t make it back for the game. No word yet on whether this was scheduled all along, but it’s just funny. This seems to be the exact type of thing Beasley would do. Run his mouth all summer, and then not even be there when the action takes place. Bummer, because the atmosphere is going to be insane this Saturday, and who knows what B-Easy would’ve done? … You know there will be some dribbling highlights in that game, and yesterday we wrote about trying to build that ballhandling ability, getting that ball on a string. What was the most effective drill you’ve ever done to get your handles? … In our daily “who’s rumored to go where?” segment, it’s Tony Parker to possibly France, Amar’e Stoudemire again to Israel, Justin Harper taking Antawn Jamison‘s spot overseas and the Nets to the Humphries/Kardashian wedding … And when we sent some of the Dime crew to Springfield for the Hall of Fame ceremonies, we didn’t anticipate stories like this … We’re out like Shaquille Scorsese.
Drexler could probably jump and dunk like MJ but that’s about it. He wouldn’t defend and couldn’t handle the ball like MJ. There’s also been more than a few stories about Drexler being more than a little shady in the locker room too.
some of those old school logos were TERRIBLE! too bad it didnt show the logos from before relocation or before a name change. (no seattle sonics, no vancouver grizz)
lebron got dunked on by a kid again, looks like at a nike basketball camp. it wasn’t nearly as bad as last year, but still…
LMAO@ the Big Scorsese
Im sure that’s Shaq’s next nickname.
If Superbees doesn’t show up at the Goodman vs Drew game he’s lost all respect from here on out. He better show up at half time or something. This better be a gimmick.
Is that game going to be aired on TV or maybe even a webcast or something? I want to see how a guy like Baby Shaq performs against top comp in that environment.
Saw that Eddy Curry is down to 300lbs. That’s about where he’s been since HS, although for some reason NBA teams lie about players weight and heights.
Durant, D12, KG, Duncan, and Joakim Noah are all clearly over 7ft. Yet for some reason they refused to be listed at 7ft or more. Tyson Chandler came into the NBA lsiting himself as a 6’11 SF, now he finally settled in on 7’1″ center.
Maybe it’s a marketing thing, to help them sell shoes, but it seems stupid to me.
But the guys that really drive me nuts are the weight guys. Eddy Curry (285lbs), Glen Davis (289lbs), Shaq (325lbs), Lebron James (250lbs), Boris Diaw (235lbs), D-Wade (220lbs), and Carmelo (230lbs) are all waaaaay off in their weight listings.
Guys like Melo,Wade,and Lebron are probably closer to 250(Melo), 235(Wade),and 270 (Lebron). Seeing as how muscle weighs more than fat i think they are self conscious or something. I’m even skeptical about Dwights 265lbs listing, he seems closer to 280lbs.
But the muscle guys aren’t nearly as bad as the fat guys. Eddy Curry hasn’t been 285 since his sophomore year in HS. Glen Davis hasn’t been 289 since probably 3rd grade! and No fucking way in hell has Shaq been 325 since he left Orlando. Boris diaw is a weird one, because he used to be skinny. Then this past summer, he blew up to a good 260-270lbs while playing in France. By middle of the NBA season it looked like he trimmed down to 250lb. But no way was that dude anywhere near 235.
Clyde Drexler is the poor man’s version of Julius Erving. No more. No less. Dr. J needed Moses Malone to get him his ring while The Glide needed Hakeen Olajuwon to win one.
What are the betting odds that Kris Humpries and Kim Kardashian will divorce in one year or less?
Personally, I have grown tired of anything Kim does. If I were stranded on an island and had to choose between her and Paris Hilton, I would pick Ms. Hilton in a huff.
I remember that Blazers squad, they were pretty good – Drexler, Porter, Cliff Robinson, Ainge, and Kevin DUCKWORTH.
In one game, Drexler, Porter and Robinson EACH scored 30 points apiece. EACH!
Dennis Scott needs to get rid of the beard on NBATV Gametime. The beard game is getting out of hand. Cornrolls, beards, whats next? High top fades again…
I’m just ready to watch Shaq, Kenny, and Bark on TNT. The other shit means nothing.
I would get paid off Kobe snatching my phone too. Shit – its hard out here.
The old Blazers squad was nice but Jordan hurt a lot of feelings in that era. Ask Karl, John, Payton, Magic, etc.
Eddy Curry needs to kill himself. I’m surprised that it didn’t happen after his old teammate Tyson won a chip.
Question? League wants money off player endorsements and what not, claiming that they provide the stage for the players. Nike paying the owners for showcasing Kobe and Lebron’s kicks????
[www.youtube.com]
this is the video of Kobe’s shot
You’re welcome
I feel bad for Kobe. If that guy is like most scumbags, he’s definitely going to milk this for all it’s worth. We’re not talking about hospital bills (which I think would be fair), but loads of BS about “pain and suffering”. He’s probably got lawyers lining up outside his hospital room already, desperate for the publicity and the potential check.
Maybe Kobe shouldn’t have done what he did, especially if the guy wasn’t taking photos anyway, but now all that guy is seeing is $$$.
Whatsup… Just reaching out and sending my love, respect and appreciation to all who have been riding with me. A lot of people who are aware of all that has happened to me in my life say that there aren’t many men who could have endured and withstood so much pain, pressure and turmoil while managing to remain sane and keep their wits about them. I must say that I wouldn’t have been able to do so without God’s grace and having a strong support system behind me every step of the way. So often we spend time acknowledging the presence of “comment imposters” and all the negativity they send our way but we don’t take the time to acknowledge and appreciate all the ones who love and support us and supply us with the positive energy we need to overcome.
Even having it seem like you’re taking pictures of a dude in church is reason to get smacked up, but you just can’t do it. The guy was in the wrong, but Kobe was too after the fact.
The Big Scorsese. Holy crap. The Big farkin Scorsese. Game, set, match for Chicagorilla.
I used to lie about my weight in high school all of the time. 6’3″, 145 is not scaring anyone, so I had to go with the 170 line. Even then people knew I was lying. Now my gf tells everyone that I am 250, they know she’s lying. 260 is the magic number, but ideally I would be at 240 so I could roll without a shirt all of the time. I could hit 250 easy if I shaved my back.
Chicagorilla
It is really funny how guys get listed sometimes, like Ben Wallace being listed at 6’8 and 6’9, when he was a few inches shorter at least. Joakim Noah isn’t taller than 6’9, Durant isn’t shorter than 6’10, and KG is clearly over 7’0. Dwight was also measured at 6’9 during draft combine I believe. As far as weights go, it’s completely insane how far off most guys are listed at. It might be hard to keep it updated, but once a year shouldn’t be too much to ask eh?
@ Big Island #10
What. God’s grace and a support system? Overcome? I grew up on a tropical island surfing and playing ball. Read that last line again and tell me how rough I had it growing up. We rode around in pickup trucks with surfboards and basketball shoes, played ball, then surfed to clean up. Don’t insult guys who actually had it rough as a kid. The worst I had was a belly rash and a sunburn. Well that and being a redhead.
The guy suing Kobe might be a scumbag, but if Kobe is so concerned about being taken pictures of, then don’t go out in public. These people want all the money and the fame and endorsements and still want to live like they did pre-fame. I understand, you are tired of the paparazzi and the constant media scrutiny, but dude, you (KOBE) are the biggest basketball player in the world. People don’t have the media in their pocket like MJ used to and Tiger before the scandal, therefore all athletes, extremely popular or not will be under the microscope. Add in a 24-hr newscycle and social media applications within a finger’s reach and you have stuff like this on the reg.
Yeah the guy was a clown if he was trying to take pics of Kobe in church, but Kobe, after all the shit you’ve been through and all the years of fame, did you really think this would end in something like “yo Kobe, my bad man, can I have my phone back?” If anything, that deserves a huge “SMH” haha…
@ Skeeter – I know he can’t live a normal life but they at least have to be able to go to church. He could sit at home and have the service streamed to his house but there are some places in which you just have to respect a person’s privacy.
Kobe might not have found pictures but he was clearly given reason to snatch the phone. Every time Kobe turned around, dude probably tried to hide his phone extra late. On the 3rd of 4th time Kobe just snapped and Deebo’d his phone. Growing up, that guy clearly wasn’t good at playing keepaway.
All in all, Kobe will settle out of court with: Autographed Lakers Number 8 Swingman Jersey with generic non-laker purple shorts supplimented by life like mini bush. Also, a 2006 Lakers team picture signed by Kwame Brown. AAANNNDDDD, the MVPuppets mixtape featuring exclusives by Lupe.
I’m out like hating all black everything
Is Casey Anthony can get off for being accused of killing her children, Im sure Kobe can get off for this idiot claiming he hurt his wrist.
That’s BS anyway, you don’t pull out your phone to take pictures of someone during church. And as a grown man, you’re a fag for being so star struck that you forget your manners. Then you sue him to top it off? Fag.
I don’t wanna hear that shit about he wasn’t about to take a picture either.
@control
Even if Dwight was listed at 6’9 when he came in, many of the 17-20yr olds keep growing once they hit the NBA. Loul Deng grew two inches one summer while playing for the Bulls. Mike Dunleavy grew 4 inches while at Duke. It looks like Kevin Durant has grown since being in the NBA too. And I remember HEdo Turkalogh growing from 6’8-6’10 while on Sacramento.
Ben Wallace on the other hand. Dude is no more than 6’7 at best. But that’s normal for people to over list their heights.
When I was in high school, I was maybe 5’10 and 160lbs as a Soph, yet my coach listed me as 6’2 and 190lbs.
The funny thing is, years later I actually grew close to that height.
What i don’t get is why people would lie their height down. Weight, yeh I can see them being Divas and being embarrassed, but not height. Unless it has something to do with selling shoes.
You lie about height downward to play certain positions. 6’8 to 6’10, depending on your weight, automatically projects you as a power forward. In Dwight’s case, he has the freakish athleticism to be paired with a bigger center if he was listed at 6’9. You instantly become more draft valuable and can be marketed as the 2nd piece of a twin tower duo.
If Derrick Williams wanted to be a SF, his height would have been listed at 6’7. However, he is more valuable by marketed as a versatile 6’9 PF that can move to SF if need be.
Just imagine some scout, “Well, coming out of college he was listed as 6’2 PG and then he grew at the combine to 6’4. He knows how to play the position, good size, nice upside, monkey wingspan, raw athlete, with amazing IQ but needs to reduce his turnovers and improve his shot selection.” If he was already listed as 6’4 teams would convert him to a SG and then he ends up like O.J. Mayo.
@chicagorilla
d-howard didnt grow… my friend who is 6-10 took a picture with him and dwight is like a inch shorter…
by the way, a years ago i see a interview in some magazine saying that garnett didnt want to be listed as a 7ft so the coaches doesnt see him as a center
@Cesar
Sorry man, I have a hard time believing Howard is shorter than 6’11. If he was skinny like Durant people would see it more.
@FnF
I see what your saying, but rarely does someone under list their heights. and like Cesar said, Garnett refused to be called a 7fter for fear of being stuck in the paint. Same thing with Tim Duncan who is clearly 7ft tall but they want to list him as a PF so they call him 6’11.