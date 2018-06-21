Getty Image

Shaq wears a lot of hats. He’s one of the best basketball players to ever live, an absolute force who was capable of manhandling just about anyone who had to try and guard him. He’s a television analyst, a businessman, and about a million other things that have made him one of the most ubiquitous people in the world of sports.

But when the lights are dimmed and he’s away from the craziness that surrounds his life, Shaq is the father of one of the premier high school basketball prospects in the nation, Shareef O’Neal. A high-four-star recruit, Shareef will join UCLA this summer, giving the Bruins a uniquely talented addition to their frontcourt. Despite being Shaq’s son, Shareef is a skilled offensive player with the ability to score from all over the court despite being 6’10.

Shaq sat down with Dime to discuss Reef’s game during an event at Barclays Center last week that JCPenney put on for children at the local YMCA alongside 2018 NBA Draft hopefuls Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Mikal Bridges. Shaq famously has never pressured Reef to make it as a basketball player, but as the big man told Dime, when his son wants his help, Shaq is excited to help him work on his game.