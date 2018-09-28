UCLA Freshman Shareef O’Neal Will Miss The 2018-2019 Season Due To A Heart Issue

09.28.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

UCLA freshman Shareef O’Neal has been in the spotlight for a long time. The talented big man is the son of a Hall of Fame player in Shaquille O’Neal but, more than that, Shareef is a tremendous prospect that wants to forge his own path in the basketball universe.

Unfortunately, O’Neal’s debut at the college level will be delayed, as he told TMZ Sports that a recent visit with a doctor uncovered “a medical issue dealing with (his) heart” and he will undergo surgery. On Friday morning, UCLA provided an official release that ruled O’Neal out for the 2018-2019 season while he takes a redshirt year and remains fully enrolled in school.

TAGSCollege BasketballShareef O’NealUCLA BRUINS

