Shawn Bradley was one of the NBA’s most recognizable figures over the course of his 12-year NBA career, which included stints with the Sixers, Nets, and Mavs, the latter of which he spent the last eight years of his career before retiring in 2005. But tragedy struck the former center in January as he was cycling just a few blocks from his home.

According to a team statement released on Twitter Wednesday, Bradley was riding near his home in St. George, Utah when a car struck him from behind. Bradley has been hospitalized ever since after undergoing a spinal procedure and the subsequent recovery process. The injury has left him paralyzed.

The release also included statements from owner Mark Cuban and GM Donnie Nelson.

The Dallas Mavericks have issued a press release on behalf of former Maverick Shawn Bradley as well as statements from Mark Cuban and Donnie Nelson. pic.twitter.com/F9fCtlZ1zJ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 17, 2021

The NBA has a long and storied history of towering figures, both in the literal and figurative sense. But even among the trees, Bradley stood above most of his peers with his imposing 7’6 frame. He was the No. 2 overall pick in 1993 and led the league in blocks in 1997. Bradley also had a role in the iconic film Space Jam, as well as several other movie and television appearances. His former teammate, current Nets coach Steve Nash, was among those who offered his thoughts to Bradley and hope that he would make as full a recovery as possible.