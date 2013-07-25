Shawn Marion Shares A Photo of His New Yacht On Instagram

#Instagram
07.24.13 5 years ago

The Matrix, Shawn Marion, posted a photo of his new yacht to Instagram today. Over his career, Marion has made around $124 million with Dallas, Phoenix and brief detours in Miami and Toronto. In case you forgot, it’s not so bad to make a living by playing in the NBA.

What do you think of Marion’s yacht?

