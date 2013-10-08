Sick No-Look, Behind-The-Back Bounce Pass From Kevin Love

Although the Timberwolves eventually lost to CSKA Moscow last night, there was at least one highlight-level assist. But it’s not from passing sorcerer Ricky Rubio. Instead, teammate Kevin Love showed off his court vision by dropping a bounce pass behind-his-back to a cutting Kevin Martin.

At least Ricky got the hockey assist when he hit Love at the top of the key just as Nikola Pekovic had drawn his big man away from the basket by setting up on the right elbow. Martin spots the opening and makes that back-cut just as the ball is arriving from Rubio to Love.

Stay healthy Kevin, Ricky and Pek â€” we want to see what you can all do together when you’re finally sharing the court over a full season.

