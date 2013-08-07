Sight Of Kobe Bryant In China Makes Grown Man Breakdown In Tears

No, really… this happened. Recently, Nike hosted Kobe Bryant on a tour around China to promote and inspire young athletes to get out and play sports. He stopped in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Xi’An, and finally, Shanghai, and at one point after witnessing the Mamba, a grown man just couldn’t take it. We have a winner for video of the week.

