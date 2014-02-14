Sixers Forward Spencer Hawes Has President Barack Obama Toilet Paper

Sixers teammates Evan Turner and Spencer Hawes must have been hanging out today because Turner posted a photo to Instagram with the caption that mentioned he was at Hawes’ abode. Two teammates hanging out together away from the court isn’t unusual, but the subject matter of Turner’s IG post certainly was, touching on both politics and potty humor in equal measure. Let’s just say Hawes isn’t a big fan of President Barack Obama, and that might be an understatement, too.
Turner’s IG post featured a borderline NSFW caption with a startling discovery on the roll of toilet paper Hawes uses in his home:
Using the toilet @spenceneedle crib and I noticed his toilet paper. I refuse to use it though lol #mudbutt #lookingforadifferentroll
Hawes is overtly conservative. He stomped his foot and pouted on Twitter when the Supreme Court voted to uphold Obama’s healthcare policy in the summer of 2012, so it makes sense he’s got the Commander-in-chief on his tee-pee.
Ronald Reagan is spinning in his grave. We might as well be Russia in 1983. #americancommunists
— Spencer Hawes (@spencerhawes00) June 28, 2012
O weird the market is headed down this morning. Who could have foreseen that now that #America is #socialist. #taxtatxtax #spendspendspend
— Spencer Hawes (@spencerhawes00) June 28, 2012
Just drove by a bald eagle who appeared to be crying. Coincidence @barackobama?
— Spencer Hawes (@spencerhawes00) June 28, 2012
Hawes â€” who share’s this author’s given name, but not our political allegiances or our respect for the U.S. President â€” is obviously looking for a new party in power in 2016. We hope Turner found another roll, hopefully without Jon Stewart or Hillary Clinton‘s likeness on every sheet.
(via FTW)
spencer hawes is racist and will burn in hell. I would foul the shit out of him if I was playing against him after the all-star break
Can I get clarification on why Hawes is racist? What evidence am I missing here?
I would think being proud of having toilet paper with the President’s photo on every sheet pretty much seals the deal.
Lame attempt at trolling, Bob. How does having the PRESIDENT’S photo on toilet paper equate to racism? HE DISLIKES THE PRESIDENT. And like Spencer Hawes, I don’t care if he has purple skin, his actions speak louder than his race.
I am not trolling at all. I’m not even sure I know what that means.
I simply expressed my opinion. I differ with you because I can disagree with a person’s politics and not “dislike” them as a person. Too many seem to think disagreeing means we have to be disagreeable and actually dislike people.
Further, the toilet paper thing is just low class. It wouldn’t hurt to show some respect. The man is the President and was elected twice.
You sound like an educated man Bob, so we can be civil about this. But your statement about “seals the deal” about Hawes being racist, still has no basis. Hawes is a proud (ignorant?) Republican. The President is Democrat. If those two parties managed to shut down the whole of the USA, to me it’s a political issue and not a racial one.
If you still feel it’s racist, then I would love to hear what evidence you have.
So if I had some toilet paper with former president George W. Bush, you would assume I hate white people?
No, but I’d assume you pretty much are a person who is unwilling to show some respect for a president. I don’t care whether it’s Obama, Bush, Clinton, Reagan or anyone else. As Americans we should show some respect for the office of the President. You may disagree, but the concept is not hard to understand.
Sure, it’s a simple concept, but last I checked Obama is the president of the United States…. not North Korea. In the USA, there’s freedoms. And if an American wants to use TP printed with images of their President, that’s fine under the constitution, and fine with me. I actually like Obama… but I recognize the fact that Americans have the freedom to wipe their butts with Obama-paper.
BTW, my original post (the one you called me ignorant for) was making a point that Hawes isn’t racist, he just doesn’t like president. How is that ignorant? It seems pretty truthful to me. You seem to be confused. You are arguing whether it is disrespectful…. sure it is. Nobody in their right mind would say otherwise. Is it racist?? No. Absolutely not. We’re done.
LOL @ the people who pull the race card out of their pocket like it’s a transit pass. Just because he doesn’t like a certain black man doesn’t mean he doesn’t like EVERY black man.
That’s an ignorant sentence. Read five times and tell me it says what you thought it would say when you wrote it.
I have no problem with what I wrote. Hawes having toilet paper with Obama’s image does not make him a racist. It just means he doesn’t like Obama. Pretty straight forward.
Where can I buy a roll of that paper?
Actually, Hawes should go into business and distribute around the country.
Once Obama learns to respect your 4th Amendment, then we can have a discussion about giving him “respect”.
Spencer is a tea party drone, but he can play, and I’d love him on my blazers. Get’er done Neil Olshey!