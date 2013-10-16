Sixers Wing Evan Turner Wants Us All To Know: “I Am Not A Loser”

The Philadelphia 76ers are facing perhaps their worst season in quite some time. After new GM Sam Hinkie traded All-Star Jrue Holiday to New Orleans, the rebuild had obviously begun. But don’t tell that to Sixers wing Evan Turner. He doesn’t want you to think he’s a loser, so he’ll actually be trying to win games this season.

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets blew out the Sixers, 127-97, at their Wells Fargo Center court. This is to be expected with most pointing to the Sixers as the frontrunners for finishing with the league’s worst record; although, there are still at least five reasons to watch them this year.

Former No. 2 pick Evan Turner doesn’t agree with this assessment. His reason for so much optimism in the face of all signs saying otherwise? As he told assembled reporters after that Nets shellacking, Evan Turner is not a loser, and he never has been.

Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

“I don’t think we’re going down. I never woke up and thought I was going to be unsuccessful in my life. “Pretty much, my teammates and I are going to go out there and play every single game and play hard and take it from there.

While Turner’s hope for this season is commendable â€” as is the notion he’ll be playing hard â€”it’s not without its pratfalls.

“I’m not a loser. Period. Point blank,” Turner continued. “So I’m not going to sit here and dwell on it. Period.”

Evan Turner is not a loser, according to Evan Turner.

The Sixers have until the last day of October to sign Turner to an extension since he’s entering his fourth year in the league and his rookie contract will be up at season’s end. The Sixers could make him a qualifying offer, but it’s unlikely.

Turner has already said his agent, David Falk, has not discussed an extension with the Sixers, so he’s unlikely to get that deal before the season starts. That means Turner will become a restricted free agent this summer with the Sixers able to match any competing offer.

The more likely scenario is a trade during the season either before or after that Halloween deadline. If Turner is traded before October 31, he can sign an extension to his rookie deal with his new team.

Turner’s status in Philly is certainly up in the air, but he could be a beneficial piece for a contender that doesn’t want to get bogged down with him long-term. He’s a 6-7 slasher who takes way too many long 2-pointers (at below the league average rate, per hoopdata), but he can handle the rock and is a craftier passer than most realize; he’s also a decent rebounder and his length on defense is tough for off-guards.

But, again, Evan Turner is not a loser, even if the Sixers hope they are this year. Sam Hinkie and Co. are counting on it.

Will Turner get dealt this season, or will he play out his rookie deal in Philly?

