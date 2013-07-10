Skip Bayless Calls Blake Griffin “Soft” & “Overrated” Before Griffin Challenges The Haters

Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith were at their bombastic best this morning when they were debating the heart of Blake Griffin on ESPN’s “First Take. Bayless, ever the provocateur, called him “soft” and “overrated,” while Smith recounted Griffin’s meek play against the Grizzlies’ Zach Randolph in the first round of the 2013 NBA playoffs.
“First Take” has long been a place of controversy as Smith and Bayless compete to see who can say more outlandish things about professional athletes and teams. A month ago, Chauncey Billups went on “First Take” and said that sometimes Griffin is “too nice.”
Griffin responded to ESPN today, telling them:
“I’ve never really worried about being called soft or people thinking I’m soft. If anybody wants to step and take that challenge I’m more than happy â€” off the court — because I don’t want to get suspended. It’s not something that I dwell on. I’ve never really had a problem with being soft.”
Is Blake Griffin soft? And if he is, what does he need to do to change that perception?
Chauncey put it best…he is too nice inside…he doesn’t look to really retaliate and lose his self in a moment, which is not a bad thing…Sure Zach is tougher, but to what detriment? Zach is the same guy that wasted many of his moments in his career being a knucklehead…I’d rather have Blake be under control, then learn how to focus that energy into punishing his opponents by not being able to be deterred…In the end they fear him because of what he could do, so he needs to learn to do it…
Well said Onaje!