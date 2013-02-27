Slam Dunk Death Match: Blake Griffin Vs. Himself

We easily could have put together a Slam Dunk Death Match for Monday’s rout of the Lakers by the Nuggets, a game with 78 points in the paint for Denver for a reason. Understanding we missed a golden opportunity, it was great to see Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers give us so many to choose from Tuesday against Charlotte.

So, which was best? The contenders are:

1. THE TRAILING HAMMER

On some plays Griffin leaks out early for dunks in transition. In others, he trails behind to catch passes in stride and flush with maximum power.



Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2. THE 70-FOOT ALLEY-OOP

CP3 delivers a strike from just beyond the Bobcats’ three-point line on this one. If you think this is easy, go jump from two feet outside the restricted area, while turning in mid-air to catch a pass and flush the oop.



3. THE SWITCH-HANDS AND-ONE

Griffin switched hands already once this season for a top-10 dunk, but may be even more impressive because he gets hit and switches near the peak of his jump.



Which was best?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.