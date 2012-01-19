Sneak Peek: Rajon Rondo Stars In New NBA Commercial

I told you yesterday, but the NBA’s latest regular season campaign, “BIG,” is finally here. In this first 30-second spot, watch Rajon Rondo bend over backwards to claim possession of a loose ball set to “My Name Is Mud” by Primus.

Created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, the NBA’s agency of record, “BIG” is designed to capture the intensity, passion and drama of the world’s most competitive and unpredictable game. Future spots will explore Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and more.

