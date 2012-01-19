Sneak Peek: Rajon Rondo Stars In New NBA Commercial

#Video #Kevin Durant
01.19.12 7 years ago 4 Comments

I told you yesterday, but the NBA’s latest regular season campaign, “BIG,” is finally here. In this first 30-second spot, watch Rajon Rondo bend over backwards to claim possession of a loose ball set to “My Name Is Mud” by Primus.

Created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, the NBA’s agency of record, “BIG” is designed to capture the intensity, passion and drama of the world’s most competitive and unpredictable game. Future spots will explore Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and more.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kevin Durant
TAGSDimeMagDIRK NOWITZKIKEVIN DURANTRAJON RONDOReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP