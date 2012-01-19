Sneak Peek: Rajon Rondo Stars In New NBA Commercial

I told you yesterday, but the NBA’s latest regular season campaign, “BIG,” is finally here. In this first 30-second spot, watch Rajon Rondo bend over backwards to claim possession of a loose ball set to “My Name Is Mud” by Primus.
Created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, the NBA’s agency of record, “BIG” is designed to capture the intensity, passion and drama of the world’s most competitive and unpredictable game. Future spots will explore Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and more.
What do you think?
like the concept, don’t like the music, doesn’t “fit”
Funny they don’t show him laying on the ground for 4 minutes after, with a wincing-mean mug look on his face.
LD
The music is better than the player featured…haha.
This commercial isn’t what I expected. It actually sucks in my opinion.
I can’t believe Primus is in an NBA commercial.