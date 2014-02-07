Sneak Peek: Roy Hibbert Relives Third Grade (Video)

#Video
02.07.14 4 years ago
In the latest commercial from the NBA, Roy Hibbert goes back in time to when things were more simple: the third grade. Indiana’s center surprised a real third-grade class at The Paramount School of Excellence in Indianapolis and spent the day doing art class, story time and playing/getting rocked in dodge ball.

“The New Kid” ad will debut at noon ET today, and will air tonight during the Pacers/Blazers game at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Get a sneak peek now before it runs and continue for more behind-the-scenes images.

Hit page 2 for more behind-the-scenes photos…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSINDIANA PACERSROY HIBBERTvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP