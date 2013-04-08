SNL and Melissa McCarthy Spoof Rutgers Mike Rice Coaching Scandal

04.08.13

It’s been a little while since “Saturday Night Live” has produced a skit that not only had people talking (and sharing) the next day, but was also basketball-focused (check out their spoof of the media and Jeremy Lin from last year).

This past Saturday night, in light of the Rutgers/Mike Rice scandal, SNL and host Melissa McCarthy brought us the story of Middle Delaware State coach Sheila Kelly. Good stuff:

