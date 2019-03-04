Snoop Dogg Wants Luke Walton Fired and For The Lakers To ‘Get LeBron Some F*ckin Help’

The Lakers are 30-33 on the season, 4.5 games back of the San Antonio Spurs for the 8-seed in the Western Conference. Each loss makes it more and more likely that LeBron James’ playoff streak will come to an end at 13 consecutive years.

Most recently, L.A. went to Phoenix and somehow managed to lose to the Suns, who are tied with the Knicks for the fewest wins in the league. The loss was a new low point for a team that seems to find one of those every week, and grumblings from the fan base that changes were needed continue to grow.

One prominent Lakers fan in particular has had enough of this season and is calling for heads to roll, as Snoop Dogg posted a video expressing his frustration with this season saying, “Someone’s gotta go,” and, “these guys f*ckin suck.”

