There have been a number of hints about what we can expect to see in Space Jam: A New Legacy, and on Saturday morning, we got our most thorough look yet at what we can expect out of the upcoming film starring LeBron James and the Looney Tunes when its first trailer dropped.

Tunes vs. Goons. Watch LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. In theaters and streaming on HBO Max* – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/7KOEPJP06i — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 3, 2021

We didn’t get to see a ton of basketball in the trailer, as it instead decided to focus on the general plot of the film — LeBron’s son gets lost in something called The Serververse, Don Cheadle is the bad guy, the bad guys are called “The Goon Squad” instead of “The Monstars,” LeBron and the Looney Tunes have to take them down to get his son back, etc.

One of the few basketball moments we did get, though, is one of the most well-known moments from James’ career. At one point, Lola Bunny lobs a ball up into the air, which James goes and gets. The camera then shows Lola celebrating while he’s still in the air, a nod to when Dwyane Wade threw his arms out before James dunked as a member of the Miami Heat.

The big difference, other than Lola lobbing this up and Wade playing a cheeky bounce pass, is that James finished the dunk against the Bucks. In Space Jam, he appears to smash into a big pixelated wall, which does not seem like a particularly good time.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021.