The point guard class is the headliner of this year’s NBA free agency, and after the three veteran All-Stars at the top (Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, and Mike Conley), Spencer Dinwiddie figured to garner the most interest as teams looked for a lead creator for their backcourt.

Dinwiddie had his breakout in 2018-19 and followed that up with an even better 2019-20 campaign, averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 assists for the Nets, and was hoping to show his value in a different role alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this past season. However, just three games in, Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn ACL that ended his season and saw the Nets go out and trade for James Harden.

As a result, Dinwiddie’s market was a bit muddled. There is obviously high upside, but coming off a knee injury teams had some trepidation about meeting his desires for a long term deal. As the first night of free agency came and went on Monday, the point guard market seemingly began drying up. The Bulls signed Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to fill their needs, while the Pelicans replaced Ball with Devonte’ Graham. The Heat signed Kyle Lowry, and the Mavs seemed more interested in pursuing Goran Dragic from the Raptors than using their cap room to make a big pursuit of anyone left on the point guard market.

That left Dinwiddie with relatively few suitors, but one that many expected to be in the mix after the Russell Westbrook trade, the Washington Wizards, emerged just after midnight on the East coast, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie is nearing a deal with the Washington Wizards, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

While Washington didn’t have cap space, they did suddenly have a number of movable contracts from the Westbrook trade to make a sign-and-trade happen, it was just a matter of working out the final contract number with Dinwiddie and a deal with the Nets. Per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Wizards and Dinwiddie were approaching a compromise on a number at around $20 million per year for three years as their meeting in Los Angeles stretched into the night.

Spencer Dinwiddie is nearing an agreement with the Washington Wizards that will pay roughly $60 million over three years, per league sources. Talks are still ongoing in their Los Angeles meeting. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 3, 2021

However, for the next 36 hours there was little reported on the Dinwiddie front as the focus shifted from contract negotiations to trade negotiations between the Nets, Wizards, and other teams, but Shams Charania of The Athletic broke word on Wednesday evening that Dinwiddie was indeed headed to Washington on a 3-year, $62 million deal, with the Nets getting a pick swap and a future second rounder in return.

The Wizards are sending a second-round pick and a draft swap to Brooklyn to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, pairing All-NBA star Bradley Beal and Dinwiddie in the Washington backcourt, sources said. https://t.co/M89YomQL8D — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

Dinwiddie confirmed his new team with a cheeky tweet.

Adding Dinwiddie to Bradley Beal certainly gives the Wizards a potent offensive backcourt, and with Westbrook’s salary now in L.A. and getting Dinwiddie at just over $20 million per year, they are in position to have more to spend in building around those two in the future, should this be enough to keep Beal of the belief the franchise is on the right trajectory.