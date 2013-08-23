Spurs Guard Danny Green Talks Heartbreaking Finals Loss; Compares James, Durant & Bryant

The San Antonio Spurs were mere seconds away from clinching the 2013 NBA Finals before Ray Allen and some missed free throws cost them game 6 and eventually the series. Spurs guard Danny Green, who set a Finals record with 27 three-pointers in the series, stopped by reddit for an AMA (ask me anything) to discuss that heartbreaking Finals loss and more.

Green was unstoppable during stretches of this past season’s Finals despite many having never heard of the Spurs’ guard until the series began. That all changed when he got hot at the perfect time for Spurs’ fans, and so Green was invited to respond to questions during a reddit AMA.

When asked whether game 6 still haunts him, Green answered accordingly:

“It’s something I won’t ever forget and something that will be hard to put behind me until I win one. It’s something that’s going to live with me until I win a championship.”

He was also asked about who was the better player: LeBron James or birthday boy Kobe Bryant. His response was gracious to both, since he’ll probably have to match-up against them in the not-to-distant future.

“Depends on what category…Kobe is a better scorer, LeBron is better all-around.”

Finally, he was asked who was the toughest guy in the league to defend. The answer wasn’t either James or Bryant, but it also wasn’t too surprising:

“In my opinion, Kevin Durant…he’s 6’11 and moves like a guard, you can’t block his shot.”

Green also spoke with NBC Sports’ “The Crossover” on Tuesday where topics discussed included the 3-point bonanza in June, t-shirts and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

