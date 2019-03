Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs honored a legend on Thursday night, giving Manu Ginobili the ultimate praise by retiring his No. 20 jerseys for his contributions to the franchise on and off the court.

Fearless. Creative. Relentless. Manu's passion and love for the game knew no bounds. pic.twitter.com/eLAsgrnhxS — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2019

Ginobili sat in the crowd next to Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, watching the Spurs barely hang on to knock off a feisty Cavaliers squad, 116-110.