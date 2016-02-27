Here’s Steph Curry Hitting 128 Threes Over 128 Games In 128 Seconds

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
02.27.16 2 years ago

On Thursday, Steph Curry set a new NBA record with 128 games with a three-pointer as he dropped in 10 of them in the Warriors’ win over the Magic, surpassing Kyle Korver’s previous mark of 127 straight games with a triple.  If you include the postseason, Curry has made a three in an insane 149 straight contests which also is an NBA record.

The Warriors’ official Twitter account has put together a video 128 seconds long depicting Curry’s 128 games with at least one trey, and it is mesmerizing. From spot-ups, to step-backs, to shooting off a screen, Curry truly is able to splash it in any situation from practically anywhere on the court.

The craziest thing about Curry’s record is that there is no conceivable end in sight. Three times this season Curry has made only one three-point field goal, but in thirty games he’s made at least five, and Curry has nailed at least three triples in 47 of the 55 games he’s played in this year.

After the Warriors’ win over Orlando, Magic coach Scott Skiles told reporters he doesn’t see it ending anytime soon.

“I have a hard time seeing how that streak is ever going to end. It would have to be kind of a fluke night.”

Unfortunately for the rest of the league, Steph Curry doesn’t have too many fluke nights.

