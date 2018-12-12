Steph Curry And Under Armour Unveiled The Curry 6, Featuring An Oakland-Themed Colorway

12.11.18 11 mins ago

Under Armour

Steph Curry may not believe man ever landed on the moon, but he’s pretty sure he’s got a winner with his latest signature shoe. The Golden State Warriors superstar has a huge shoe deal with Under Armour, and on Tuesday, the two teamed up to give a first look at his latest signature shoe, the Curry 6.

The shoe has what the company is calling a Fox Theater colorway, which is a theater in Oakland. The black design is meant to mirror the neon of the theater’s sign, a nice nod to the Warriors’ hometown.

The Oakland marquee adorning the theater has always been its calling card, especially at night – bright neons catch the eye no matter where you are downtown. The Curry 6 Fox Theater colorway recreates this magic with neon colors throughout the outsole, midsole and lacing system, all framed against a black upper.

Curry showed the shoes off at an event in the Bay Area on Tuesday night, with those in attendance getting a chance to see them up close and personal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sneakers#Stephen Curry
TAGScurry 6SNEAKERSSTEPHEN CURRYUNDER ARMOUR

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP