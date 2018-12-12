Under Armour

Steph Curry may not believe man ever landed on the moon, but he’s pretty sure he’s got a winner with his latest signature shoe. The Golden State Warriors superstar has a huge shoe deal with Under Armour, and on Tuesday, the two teamed up to give a first look at his latest signature shoe, the Curry 6.

The shoe has what the company is calling a Fox Theater colorway, which is a theater in Oakland. The black design is meant to mirror the neon of the theater’s sign, a nice nod to the Warriors’ hometown.

The Oakland marquee adorning the theater has always been its calling card, especially at night – bright neons catch the eye no matter where you are downtown. The Curry 6 Fox Theater colorway recreates this magic with neon colors throughout the outsole, midsole and lacing system, all framed against a black upper.

Curry showed the shoes off at an event in the Bay Area on Tuesday night, with those in attendance getting a chance to see them up close and personal.