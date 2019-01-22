Steph Curry On His Dunk Attempt Slip: ‘The Lord Wouldn’t Let Me Do It’

01.22.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Warriors took the Lakers to the woodshed on Monday night in L.A. as the LeBron-less Lakers were unsurprisingly no match for the fully operational two-time defending champs.

Klay Thompson erupted for 44 points in three quarters, hitting 10 of his 11 three-point attempts on the night (his only miss was his final attempt), and the good vibes continued for Golden State as the integrate DeMarcus Cousins into the lineup. While it was a stress free evening in Staples Center for the Warriors, it wasn’t without one disastrous possession for their two-time MVP, Steph Curry.

Curry got a steal and found himself all alone going to the basket and looked like he was about to try some kind of dunk — the way he was twisting suggested possibly a 360 — when his feet slid out from under him and he slipped to the floor. He followed that up by darting to the corner and airballing a three, making for the most embarrassing possession possible.

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#LA Lakers
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLA LAKERSSTEPHEN CURRY

