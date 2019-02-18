Steph Curry Threw An Absurd Bounce Pass Alley-Oop To Giannis Antetokounmpo

02.17.19 1 hour ago

TNT

The first half of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game looked, well, a lot like an All-Star Game, as Team LeBron and Team Giannis spent most of first two quarters launching deep threes and throwing down dunks.

Team Giannis ran out to an early lead thanks to the captain himself getting to the rim at will, and his teammates quickly followed suit. Paul George set the bar for dunk of the night early with a 360 Statue of Liberty dunk that was among the best in-game dunks (including the All-Star Game) that you’ll see.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2019#Stephen Curry
