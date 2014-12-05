Steph Curry Goes Behind-Back To Klay Thompson, Celebrates 3 Before Make

12.05.14 4 years ago

These are good times for the Golden State Warriors. Watch Stephen Curry dribble behind his back on the break, flip a behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson, and celebrate his fellow Splash Brother’s three-pointer before it drops in garbage time of his team’s win over the New Orleans Hornets.

The only thing more fun than watching the ‘Dubs right now? Playing for them, apparently.

Golden State moved to a league-best 16-2 with tonight’s victory. Its ongoing 11-game winning streak ties a franchise record.

