Steph Curry Unsurprisingly Wants To Be A Warrior For Life

The Golden State Warriors boast a collection of talent that no other NBA team can match, but despite this, the team has an unquestioned leader in Steph Curry. He’s spent his entire professional career with Golden State, and as the Warriors have become the league’s model franchise both in terms of success and playing style, Curry has become the face of the organization.

It’s gotten to the point where it would be weird to see Curry ever suit up for another team — think of how odd it was when, say, Paul Pierce played for teams that weren’t Boston. The good news is Curry completely agrees, as he explained to Bill Simmons on a recent edition of The B.S. Report.

Curry was asked whether he wants to be a Warrior for life, and the two-time MVP made it abundantly clear that he he no plans of ever leaving.