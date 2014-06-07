Steph Curry Plays Jimmy Kimmel 1-On-1…On A Tricycle

Before their one-on-one battle earlier this week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this week against Stephen Curry, Jimmy had a plan. Steph would spin the “EQ-Wheel-izer” to make it fair.

Steph landed on “Riding a Tricycle” and the results were hilarious, not to mention a decide advantage for the 46-year-old talk show host:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Jimmy Kimmel Live)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.