Steph Curry Plays Jimmy Kimmel 1-On-1…On A Tricycle

#Jimmy Kimmel Live #Video #Stephen Curry #Jimmy Kimmel
06.07.14 4 years ago

Before their one-on-one battle earlier this week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this week against Stephen Curry, Jimmy had a plan. Steph would spin the “EQ-Wheel-izer” to make it fair.

Steph landed on “Riding a Tricycle” and the results were hilarious, not to mention a decide advantage for the 46-year-old talk show host:

(Jimmy Kimmel Live)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Video#Stephen Curry#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel liveSTEPHEN CURRYvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP