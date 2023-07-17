Steph Curry Wants To Go After Sabrina Ionescu’s Three-Point Contest Record

During WNBA All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, Sabrina Ionescu put up the greatest three-point contest performance in WNBA or NBA history, as she made all but two shots — including both long-range spots — to rack up 37 points in the final round to win the competition in a landslide.

It was a truly unbelievable performance, setting the bar unbelievably high for someone to top. However, that’s exactly how the best players in the world like their challenges, and Ionescu’s effort has piqued the interest of the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry.

On Monday, Curry was doing the rounds to promote his new ‘Underrated’ documentary, as well as bask in the glow of his win this weekend at the American Century Championship in Tahoe, and was asked by ESPN’s Malika Andrews what would he rather win, a three-point contest or a golf tournament. Having done both, Curry doesn’t actually have to choose, but he did say he wants to come for Ionescu’s record.

.@StephenCurry30 says he and @sabrina_i20 need to settle who's the best three-point competition shooter 👀 "I gotta go after Sabrina's record … She went crazy with the 37 PTS in their All-Star weekend." pic.twitter.com/s8iNjyQy0e — ESPN (@espn) July 17, 2023

Curry holds the record for an NBA contest with 31 points out of a possible 40, doing so in the first round of the 2021 contest, which was the second shootout win of his career. That was also the last time he participated in the All-Star Saturday festivities, but it seems Ionescu’s performance in Vegas might bring Steph out of retirement — which the NBA would obviously be thrilled by. We’ll see if he still has his sights set on topping her 37-point performance next February in Utah, but for Ionescu’s part, she’s down to settle the score whenever.