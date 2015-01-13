Curry Says He & Draymond “Defended Themselves” When Green Threw Grapes

During the Carolina Panthers Divisional Round playoff game against the Seahawks on Sunday, Stephen Curry — a native of Carolina — attended the game in a suite with his family and teammate, Draymond Green. It got a little rowdy with one Seahawks fan seeming to talk some junk to the Curry tribe. Green came to the Curry’s defense with whatever was handy. In this case it was some grapes.

Here’s the incident in question, which went down on Saturday in Seattle when the Panthers lost to the Seahawks (because teams never beat the Seahawks in Seattle):

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Green tweeted later about the brouhaha and said it was blown out of proportion.

Lol people know they blow stuff out of proportion…. It was 4 GRAPES!!!! And btw I'm not a Panthers fan idc that they lost!!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 12, 2015

Four grapes really isn’t that bad; they’re grapes.

Curry explained what went down and defended the actions of his teammate and buddy to CSN Bay Area‘s Monte Poole:

“That was a fun little scene, I guess you’d call it,” is the way Curry, a Panthers fan, described it after the Warriors on Monday practice. “It was right after the pick-six, when they kind of opened up the game, there was this one fan that kind of lost his mind for a second. And we defended ourselves. And Draymond, the only ammo he has was, I think it was grapes . . . so he’s Draymond on and off the court.” […] Curry implied that the fan crossed the line with his taunts and got personal. “My mom is . . . she kept her composure for the most part because what the fan was doing was ridiculous and unacceptable,” Curry said. “How it all unfolded was really unnecessary. “But nobody is going to just let somebody disrespect them. We’re not going to get into a fight or anything like that but they had to say what they had to say and move on.”

We’re just glad Green still has Curry’s back even though he got totally ignored for on this high-five when Curry was dropping 54 at MSG:

(video via TMZSports)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.