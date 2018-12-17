YouTube (demariocq)

Longtime broadcaster Stephanie Ready is a legend in the industry. She’s the first woman to ever coach a professional men’s basketball team when she was an assistant coach for the Greenville Groove in the NBA D-League from 2001-2003. Afterward, she took up a broadcasting role with the Charlotte Hornets organization and spent years as a sideline reporter.

In 2015, Ready took on a color commentating role with the Hornets, making her the first full-time female color commentator in the NBA. Unfortunately, the Hornets eventually took her out of the booth and made her move back to a role similar to her sideline reporting duties. Ready, of course, performed excellently in the role as she always has.

But eventually, it became time for her to take a jump away from the Hornets. And on Monday, Ready announced that after finishing her final week with the Hornets organization she would be moving into a broadcasting role with Turner Sports.