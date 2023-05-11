stephen a smith anthony davis
ESPN
DimeMag

Stephen A. Smith Is Getting Dragged For His Comments About Anthony Davis’ Injury During Game 5 Of Lakers-Warriors

Anthony Davis left the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. Following a make by D’Angelo Russell, Warriors big man Kevon Looney swung his arm and accidentally elbowed Davis in the head. Davis looked woozy in the immediate aftermath and made his way to the back, where he was examined and eventually needed a wheelchair to get to the Lakers’ locker room.

While Los Angeles lost, it did get some good news in the aftermath that Davis was doing well, and Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that the expectation is that Davis will be fine ahead of Game 6 on Friday night. But the thing with Davis is he has a reputation for being a player who gets hurt easily, and on Thursday morning’s episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith took a rather flippant approach to what happened.

“I’ll be damned if I wasn’t laughing,” Smith said. “I’m like, concussion? Concussion? I thought the NFL season was over! Now, I understands concussions can happen in other sports — boxing, UFC. And I mean, if the collision is fierce enough, I guess it could happen in basketball, too. But damn, I ain’t seen nothin’ yesterday that made me say concussion. Concussion?”

Smith went on to bring up the fact that Davis needed a wheelchair, and while he said he hopes Davis is okay and that he knows concussions are serious, “we’re saying we found it hard to believe that a concussion actually happened.” Now, while it seems like Haynes’ most recent reporting is optimistic, head injuries are serious business and Davis certainly seemed like he was struggling mightily, so it makes sense that the team would treat this with care.

But Smith’s comments struck a nerve, and a number of folks took to Twitter to call him and First Take out.

It’s worth mentioning that Smith took a similar approach here to the Inside the NBA guys who also laughed at Davis’ expense over the whole thing. As of this writing, Davis has not been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol, which Brian Windhorst of ESPN noted would make it nearly impossible for him to play in Game 6 and difficult for him to play in a potential Game 7.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×