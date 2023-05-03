Stephen A. Smith Was In Awe Of This J.J. Redick ‘First Take’ Intro

First Take is, of course, a TV show where people talk about sports. But beyond that, First Take will occasionally borrow from the world of professional wrestling in being ultra-brash, ultra-loud, and ultra-entertaining, normally because someone is yelling and being over-the-top in a way that everyone understands is just part of what you sign up for when you step into this specific universe.

Stephen A. Smith is the master of this, while a more recent foil, Chris “Mad Dog Russo,” is one of the greatest of all time at being extremely loud on television. As it turns out, spending a lot of time around these two has helped J.J. Redick get better and better at this, so while the longtime NBA sharpshooter is usually at his best bringing some much-needed balance to the show (and the general NBA discourse), on Wednesday morning, Redick threw on a pair of aviators and went all-in, much to the delight of his co-hosts.

Just look at how happy Stephen A. is! Look at how much joy Mad Dog gets out of J.J. saying that he “can’t wait to hear what he’s mad about” before bringing up the longtime dispute the two have had about Bob Cousy. This is extremely good stuff from Redick, who I hope will follow this up by being on SmackDown sooner rather than later.