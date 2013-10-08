Stephen Curry Almost Losses It While Dancing In Capri Sun Commercial (Gif)

#Stephen Curry #GIFs
10.08.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Stephen Curry has plenty to dance about. His Golden State Warriors are primed to challenge the Western Conference supremacy of the Spurs, Thunder, Grizzlies and Clippers. But in his new ad for Capri Sun to promote the “Kids vs. Pros Playground Throw Down,” Curry almost breaks character in a fit of laughter. When you see the dance moves he’s showing off, you can understand why.

In the video below, Curry’s placid expression throughout the commercial almost cracks into a giggle at the 23 second mark. But he keeps it together long enough to show off dance moves you might recognize from the last wedding you attended when your uncle had a little too much to drink.

What do you think of Curry’s dancing

[Capri Sun]

TAGSCapri SungifsSTEPHEN CURRY

