Stephen Curry Giving Monta Ellis “The Business” in Practice

In what has to be one of the most anticipated training camps battles in the entire NBA, reports are that Warriors rookie Stephen Curry has been shooting Monta Ellis’ face off in scrimmages and drills.
From the Contra Costa Times‘ “Inside the Warriors” blog:
I’ve heard in the rumor mill, from a few objective insiders, that Stephen Curry has been giving Monta the business in practice. Specifically, Curry’s been pulling and nailing mid-range jumpers at will. Undoubtedly, Monta has been returning the favor. But no one expects Curry to be able to guard Ellis. But it’s pretty interesting, I think so at least, that Curry is having his way with the starting point guard.
I will tell you one thing, Nellie is bubbling inside about Curry, and Sunday was a bit of evidence as to why.
One thing noticeable about Curry is that he sees the floor and he’s good at finding the open man. Add to that the threat of his stroke, and you’ve got a match-up problem. Him on the floor with Anthony Morrow gives defenses fits because they both get their shots off quickly, and Morrow forces the defense to spread out.
CURRY: “I know where guys want the ball, which is something a point guard needs to know. Especially in our system, there’s a lot of movement, so knowing who to get the ball to in what position is something that will make us better.”
It is for this reason that Nelson feels like he must get Curry and Ellis on the floor at the same time. He said Curry is going to open up the floor for Ellis.
NELSON: “Anybody that’s going to play with Curry is going to be a beneficiary of a lot of open looks. That’s why I can’t keep him and Monta off the court together.”
The post makes a good point that this most likely isn’t a one-sided thing and that Monta is probably going right back at Curry on the other end of the floor. What it is though, is a no-win situation for Monta. He could give Curry buckets all day long, but every time Steph hits him with a step-back or pull-up, everyone is going to sit up and take notice.
Monta is clearly playing the role of villain in this battle. From the moped incident to being viewed as the final holdover from the last regime to throwing Curry under the bus to the media, anything positive thing that Curry does versus Ellis is going to magnified ten-fold.
Be a sport and send Monta to Tdot? We need more black players…
thats hard to believe but if it is true, ship Monta, his contract and his scooter somewhere where he will be happy. He is a good player that plenty teams would like.
Contra Costa Times? It must be a real slow day at the dime mag office
Ain’t no doubt ya’ll that Monta Ellis be a selfish cat. Cat ain’t be doin shit but shootin. Cat be a shooter forsho but he aint be playin no defense, aint be rebounding the rock and he aint be dishin no dopey dimes and be gettin dem teammates involved. Cat’s a punkass loser yo.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
The only thing that makes me happier than hearing about Monta getting the business from Curry, is reading a quote from The Real Tyrone.
monta for chris bosh
I’ll believe it when I see it. After watching Curry in summer league, I’m still not impressed yet
I think Dime should let Tyrone write and arcicle. It would be an instant classic.
The Warriors are such a mess right now. Monta likely will be on the way out but who wants to take on his contract with 2010 coming up?
@ProphetGK
He’s more of a yellowish shade.
Monta for Josh Smith.
@ Say it Aint So–
The only thing that makes me happier than hearing about Monta getting the business from Curry, is reading a quote from The Real Tyrone.
I dont think that the Real Tyrone. I think its an imposter. The real tyrone was much funnier and said Fo Sho not forsho.
lets not make a HUGE deal bout this
the curry kid is gifted on O every1 knos
il put it like this, if defense is a crime then monta is innocent
nuff sed
lol this tyrone guy is funny as hell he has to be from the west coast
monta should be traded to the knicks, him and chandler, douglas, lee are a nice selling points to which ever players knicks go after in free agency,
ha ha…knicks fans get it through your head: you don’t have any players anybody wants!
Warrior fans laugh at Knick fans….that says it all.
Imagine if the Knicks had the Warriors’ roster. can you imagine the hype for Monta + Curry + Jackson + Morrow + Randolph + Biedrins?!?
Yeah Dime, the Real Tyrone should be a guest columnist. In your rundown of teams you currently are doing, let Tyrone do of them!
(And see if you can get Jurg to do one too!!)
props to the real tyrone. real thugs never lie lol!
THANK YOU @ drink the haterade
this imposter tyrone isnt nearly as funny, he’s forcin it too much.
but the thought of Curry doin Prince vs Charlie Murphy impersonations makes me wanna watch Warriors training camp
Hopefully the competition makes them, and the team, better.
@Spliff 2 My Lou
He’d be like the 3rd blackest on the team, even though he is yellowish.. kinda sad when u think about it.. what’s it take to get a black basketball player? …(Waiting for sarcastic comments) <—lol
Curry is elusive when he puts the ball on the deck, can shoot off the catch, and has superior court awareness. Basically, I’m not surprised that Monta has trouble containing the rookie in practice.
Are you F’n serious what are we talking about here, practice and two guys that cant play d nor do they have the size to, stfu…
When the season starts both of them will be getting lit the fuck up by scoring guards, especially Kobe. Quick small players usually are lazy, useless, or both on defense. All you can expect is passing lane defense out of them.
Im not shocked for some reason.
practice? we’re talking about practice? not the game… but practice???
so we’ve got a fake Jurg and a fake Tyrone? someone has far too much time on their hands.
I feel bad for brandan wright he was gonna have a good seaon this year.
If they’re getting rid of Monta… the Pacers sure could use a point guard who’s worth a damn.
They need to trade Ellis, from what I’ve been reading here…this is a chemistry problem. They can probably trade Ellis for a bigger shooting guard.
golden power
I’m just glad Monta stopped talking about not being a leader and started showing up on the offensive end again