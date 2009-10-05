Stephen Curry Giving Monta Ellis “The Business” in Practice

In what has to be one of the most anticipated training camps battles in the entire NBA, reports are that Warriors rookie Stephen Curry has been shooting Monta Ellis’ face off in scrimmages and drills.

From the Contra Costa Times' "Inside the Warriors" blog:



I’ve heard in the rumor mill, from a few objective insiders, that Stephen Curry has been giving Monta the business in practice. Specifically, Curry’s been pulling and nailing mid-range jumpers at will. Undoubtedly, Monta has been returning the favor. But no one expects Curry to be able to guard Ellis. But it’s pretty interesting, I think so at least, that Curry is having his way with the starting point guard.

I will tell you one thing, Nellie is bubbling inside about Curry, and Sunday was a bit of evidence as to why.

One thing noticeable about Curry is that he sees the floor and he’s good at finding the open man. Add to that the threat of his stroke, and you’ve got a match-up problem. Him on the floor with Anthony Morrow gives defenses fits because they both get their shots off quickly, and Morrow forces the defense to spread out. CURRY: “I know where guys want the ball, which is something a point guard needs to know. Especially in our system, there’s a lot of movement, so knowing who to get the ball to in what position is something that will make us better.” It is for this reason that Nelson feels like he must get Curry and Ellis on the floor at the same time. He said Curry is going to open up the floor for Ellis. NELSON: “Anybody that’s going to play with Curry is going to be a beneficiary of a lot of open looks. That’s why I can’t keep him and Monta off the court together.”

The post makes a good point that this most likely isn’t a one-sided thing and that Monta is probably going right back at Curry on the other end of the floor. What it is though, is a no-win situation for Monta. He could give Curry buckets all day long, but every time Steph hits him with a step-back or pull-up, everyone is going to sit up and take notice.

Monta is clearly playing the role of villain in this battle. From the moped incident to being viewed as the final holdover from the last regime to throwing Curry under the bus to the media, anything positive thing that Curry does versus Ellis is going to magnified ten-fold.

