The Minnesota Timberwolves have had an incredible season, with everything coming together in the second year with this roster as constructed. Anthony Edwards has become a full-fledged superstar, Rudy Gobert has put forth one of his best seasons defensively, Karl-Anthony Towns has slid back in to the lineup after a lengthy absence to provide a lift, and the veterans and younger players all have been able to emerge and thrive in their roles.

A lot of the credit for that ability to get everyone on the same page and navigate the potential pitfalls of having unique personalities goes to Chris Finch, who has done a masterful job in getting the Wolves into the upper echelon of the Western Conference. Monday night should’ve been one to celebrate for Finch, as Minnesota found a way to polish off a sweep of the Suns despite Devin Booker and Kevin Durant both going nuclear shooting the ball.

Unfortunately, the tense closing minutes of the fourth quarter saw Finch go down with an apparent knee injury and get helped to the locker room after Mike Conley got fouled by Devin Booker and ran into his coach on the sidelines.

Hopefully Chris Finch is ok pic.twitter.com/G1Z8xuTEpA — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 29, 2024

Finch was unable to avoid the collision and it seemed as though Conley’s knee crashed into the side of Finch’s putting the Wolves coach in considerable pain. Hopefully Finch will be alright, but it didn’t look very good and we’ll have to wait for an official update on what injury he suffered and whether it impacts his ability to be at the head of the bench for the Wolves as they continue their playoff run into the second round.

Finch was shown on crutches after the game, and the team announced he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the collision.