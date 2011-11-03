Stephen Curry x Tradition x The Forest Lab “Rookie Card” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Stephen Curry
11.03.11 7 years ago

You already know that SoCal’s Tradition brings you the freshest gear, and now they’ve teamed up once again with Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry to bring you the limited edition “Rookie Card” t-shirt with The Forest Lab. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

In case you didn’t know, the tee is a flip of Jose Canseco‘s 1986 Topps Traded Oakland Athletics rookie card. Steph, otherwise known as the “Baby Faced Assassin,” frequently visits Tradition whenever he is in the L.A. area.

Due to the demand for this limited edition tee, you can pre-order it on their online store for $28.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Stephen Curry
TAGSSTEPHEN CURRYStyle - Kicks and GearThe Forest LabTRADITION

