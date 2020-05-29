Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson is taking matters into his own hands. Jackson gave an emotional interview on the TODAY Show on Thursday morning, in which he opened up about his lifelong friendship with his “twin,” George Floyd, who died on Monday after a Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck.

Jackson arrived in Minnesota on Friday to address the media and join with local activists. He was joined by many members of the community, plus Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as fellow NBAers Josh Okogie, Gary Trent Jr. and Royce White, as he spoke to reporters.

Karl Anthony Towns lost his mother due to COVID-19. He’s outside demanding justice for the murder of George Floyd. Can’t even imagine man. https://t.co/fnrBzsSJiI — Master (@MasterTes) May 29, 2020

During the NBA hiatus, Towns has garnered attention because of the death of his mother as a result of COVID-19, which makes his presence all the more striking.

But it was Jackson, who lives in Los Angeles, who made a statement first, saying, “I’m here because they’re not going to demean the character of George Floyd.”

Donning, a black hoodie reading “RIP George Floyd,” Jackson spoke to a crowd of onlookers and reporters to commemorate his lifelong friend.

Stephen Jackson with just about the most powerful words I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/7guc6O4T6W — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 29, 2020

“A lot of times, when police do things that they know is wrong, the first thing they try to do is cover it up and bring up your background to make it seem like the bullsh*t that they did was worth it.”

In a subsequent clip, Jackson painted an even clearer picture of the tragedy of Floyd’s death.

“They say experience is the best teacher,” Jackson said, “so you’re going to make mistakes. You’re going to make some bad decisions. It happens.