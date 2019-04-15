Getty Image

On the morning of Monday, Apr. 15, Stephon Marbury’s Twitter feed was quiet. The two-time NBA All-Star hadn’t posted since Apr. 8 and, in the wake of a wild sports weekend, Marbury wasn’t necessarily the first person that one would have bet on to make news with his comments on this particular day. However, Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb started a bit of a firestorm and he did so with one tweet.

Biggest myth in basketball… NYC has ball players — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) April 12, 2019

As you can see, this comment from Gottlieb actually happened at the end of last week and Gottlieb almost certainly had to know that essentially writing off the entirety of New York City from a basketball standpoint wasn’t going to go over well. The initial wave subsided, though, until Marbury got his hands on it.

Marbury, who landed at Georgia Tech after a big-time high school career in NYC, responded to a prompt about Gottlieb and a potential grudge stemming from an on-court experience in high school with Marbury and God Shammgod. Let’s just say he didn’t hold back.