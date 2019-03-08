Watch Sterling Brown Name All 50 States In Less Than 30 Seconds

03.07.19 1 hour ago

Milwaukee Bucks

Sterling Brown may have the single-most impressive skill in the entire NBA, and it has nothing to do with the game of basketball. Brown, a second-year guard/forward with the Milwaukee Bucks, revealed that he is able to name every state in the United States in less than 30 seconds during the team’s home tilt against the Indiana Pacers.

The video aired during a time out, and features Brown saying he believed he remember “all 50 of these from social studies.” The clock starts, and with about 1.5 seconds left, Brown is able to get through the entire list, starting with Illinois and ending with Maryland.

Around The Web

TAGSMILWAUKEE BUCKSSterling Brown

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP