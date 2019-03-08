Watch Sterling Brown Name All 50 States In Less Than 30 Seconds

Milwaukee Bucks

Sterling Brown may have the single-most impressive skill in the entire NBA, and it has nothing to do with the game of basketball. Brown, a second-year guard/forward with the Milwaukee Bucks, revealed that he is able to name every state in the United States in less than 30 seconds during the team’s home tilt against the Indiana Pacers.

The video aired during a time out, and features Brown saying he believed he remember “all 50 of these from social studies.” The clock starts, and with about 1.5 seconds left, Brown is able to get through the entire list, starting with Illinois and ending with Maryland.