The Golden State Warriors made the signing of the summer when word was announced that the two-time defending champions would add DeMarcus Cousins. The All-Star big man is coming back from a ruptured achilles, which history tells us doesn’t bode well for him, but if he can come back healthy, Cousins would give Golden State five legitimate stars in their lineup.

As for what his role will be once that time comes, well, no one knew for sure, but most people would assume that the Warriors would throw Cousins into the starting lineup. Jordan Bell, Damian Jones, and Kevon Looney can shoulder the load until then, but there aren’t many players out there like a healthy Boogie.

Those assumptions proved to be correct, as Steve Kerr made it clear that Cousins will be the team’s starting center once he’s ready to go.