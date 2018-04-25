Steve Kerr Told Manu Ginobili To ‘Keep Playing’ During A Postgame Embrace

#2018 NBA Playoffs #San Antonio Spurs #Golden State Warriors
04.25.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs‘ season coming to an end can only mean one thing: speculation about the potential retirement of Manu Ginobili is back. Ginobili will turn 41 this summer and has played the sport professionally in one capacity or another since 1995, so if he decided it was time to call it a career, no one would blame him.

Of course, basketball is more fun when Ginobili is on the floor, as he’s still a wonderfully creative player and a calming presence in San Antonio. The decision on retirement is ultimately his, but if Steve Kerr has a say in things, Ginobili will come back next season.

The former teammates on the 2002-03 Spurs hugged one another after the Warriors’ 99-91 win on Tuesday night that ended San Antonio’s season. Kerr used it as an opportunity to try and sell Ginobili on coming back, and even compared him to another legendary athlete.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#San Antonio Spurs#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSMANU GINOBILIsan antonio spursSTEVE KERR

Listen To This

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 1 day ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 1 day ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 2 days ago
The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP